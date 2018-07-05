WC 2018: JFA says Nishino will not return as Japan's coach

Tokyo, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - The Japan Football Association says Akira Nishino will not continue as coach of the national team when his term ends at the end of July, AP reports.

JFA president Kozo Teshima told a media conference Thursday: "We (the JFA) will not persuade Nishino to stay on the job as his term comes to an end."

Japan's squad returned home on Thursday following its round-of-16 defeat to Belgium at the World Cup in Russia.

The 63-year-old Nishino took over just two months before the World Cup following the surprise dismissal of Vahid Halilhodzic.

Exceeding expectations, Nishino led Japan to its first appearance in the knockout stage since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

In April, the JFA said Nishino would manage the team until the end of the tournament. ik/08:52

