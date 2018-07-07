WC 2018: England beat Sweden to reach World Cup semi-final

Samara, 7 July 2018 (MIA) - England reached the World Cup semi-final for the first time since Italia 90 as Harry Maguire and Dele Alli struck either side of the interval to beat Sweden in Samara, the BBC reports.

Gareth Southgate's side will now face either Croatia or hosts Russia in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday after overcoming a stubborn Sweden challenge in this quarter-final, with help from a magnificent display by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Maguire, outstanding once more, broke the deadlock on the half-hour when another England set-piece bore fruit - Leicester City's powerful defender flashing a header past Sweden keeper Robin Olsen from Ashley Young's corner.

Everton keeper Pickford then snuffed out Sweden's hopes of recovery with a superb save from Marcus Berg, before England sealed their victory after 58 minutes when Alli headed in Jesse Lingard's cross at the far post.

Pickford denied Viktor Claesson and then Berg one more time to secure his first World Cup clean sheet as England closed out this landmark win with something to spare.

Southgate and his England players repeated the scenes from the dramatic penalty shootout win over Colombia as they celebrated in front of joyous supporters at the final whistle - one step closer to history and with expectation levels raised once more as they stand one game away from football's greatest occasion.

England will discover their semi-final opponents later, with Russia and Croatia kicking off at 19:00 BST. lk/20:53

