WC 2018: Capello sees England as favorites

Moscow, 10 July 2018 (MIA) – Fabio Capello predicts that France will meet England in the World Cup final “and in that case, I see England as favorites,” Football Italia reports.



The former Juventus, Milan and Real Madrid coach was England manager for the 2010 World Cup, leaving abruptly before Euro 2012 after John Terry was stripped of the captaincy without him being informed.



“They have fast lads and a great manager [Gareth Southgate],” Capello said of the Three Lions, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.



“Southgate understood that he’d go home with two central defenders, so he put three. He’s finally found a goalkeeper who saves: [Jordan] Pickford has reactions and positional sense.



“He [Southgate] is helped by a context like the Premier League in which clubs launch youngsters without being conditioned.



“The talent was there, but his intuition was [Harry] Maguire in a three-man defense, the choice of Pickford and managing tension.



“The final? France-England. And in that case, I see England as favorites.” mr/12:15

