Shkendija crush TNS in UEFA Champions League qualifier
- Wednesday, July 11, 2018 9:18 AM
Skopje, 11 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian champions Shkendija beat Wales' TNS 5:0 in the first leg of the Champions League qualifiers in Skopje on Tuesday.
Shkendija took the lead through Izair Emini in the 14. minute, followed by four goals by Besart Ibraimi (38, 53, 60 and 66 minutes).
The second leg will be played in Wales on July 17.
If Shkendija advances to the next qualifying round, it will meet either Georgia's Torpedo Kutaisi or Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol. ik/09:16
