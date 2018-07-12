WC 2018: Poland names former captain Brzeczek as new coach
- Thursday, July 12, 2018 2:02 PM
Warsaw, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - Jerzy Brzeczek, a former captain of Poland's national team, has been chosen as the team's new coach after Adam Nawalka's contract was not extended following Poland's World Cup exit, the Polish Football Association said in a statement on Thursday, Reuters reports.
Midfielder Brzeczek was part of the team which won a silver medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. He has been coach of Polish top division team Wisla Plock since 2017.
The new coach will present his plans and other members of the coaching staff on July 23, the Polish FA said in a statement.
Brzeczek replaces Nawalka, who saw his team crash out at the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. ik/14:01
