Shkupi, Vardar lose in Europa League qualifiers

Glasgow, 13 July 2018 (MIA) - Shkupi lost to Scotland's Glasgow Rangers 2:0 in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League late on Thursday.

The hosts scored one goal in each half and gave new coach Steven Gerrard a winning debut at the bench of the Scottish powerhouse.

Earlier in the day, Vardar lost 1:0 away to Armenia's Pyunik Yerevan.

The hosts scored in the first half and managed to hold on to the win.

The second legs of both matches will be played in Skopje next week. ik/08:47

