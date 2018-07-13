МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, July 13, 2018, 

Shkupi, Vardar lose in Europa League qualifiers

Friday, July 13, 2018  8:49 AM

Shkupi, Vardar lose in Europa League qualifiers

Glasgow, 13 July 2018 (MIA) - Shkupi lost to Scotland's Glasgow Rangers 2:0 in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League late on Thursday.

The hosts scored one goal in each half and gave new coach Steven Gerrard a winning debut at the bench of the Scottish powerhouse.

Earlier in the day, Vardar lost 1:0 away to Armenia's Pyunik Yerevan.

The hosts scored in the first half and managed to hold on to the win.

The second legs of both matches will be played in Skopje next week. ik/08:47

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
11/24/2017 8:51:27 AM Zenit beats Vardar in Europa League
11/3/2017 9:15:48 AM Vardar loses yet again in Europa League
10/20/2017 8:31:45 AM Vardar suffers another heavy defeat in Europa League
9/29/2017 10:17:32 AM Rosenborg beats Vardar in Europa League
9/28/2017 10:01:46 AM Rosenborg hosts Vardar in Europa League group stage

Mosaic

Finland launches limited-edition lager to mark Trump-Putin meeting

Beer bottles with labels depicting US President Do...

'Game of Thrones' leads Emmys field with 22 nominations

HBO's fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" led the field...

Joaquin Phoenix becomes the latest Joker in the pack

Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix is to play Batman's...

Luc Besson accused of sexual assault by second woman

A second woman has accused French director Luc Bes...

Game of Thrones has finished filming forever, as shooting wraps on season 8

The Game of Thrones stars have been busily confirm...

Top