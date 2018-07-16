WC 2018: Over 3 million people attended World Cup matches in Russia

Moscow, 16 July 2018 (MIA) - The 2018 World Cup matches in Russia were attended by more than three million people.

A total of 3,031,768 people have attended the 64 matches of this summer's tournament with the average attendance rate being 47,371 people.

According to FIFA, only four previous World Cups were attended by over three million supporters with the record number of fans registered at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, when a total of more than 3.59 million fans watched the matches at the stadiums.

Russia's first-ever World Cup was held in 11 cities across the country.

