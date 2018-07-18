Shkendija advances in UEFA Champions League qualifiers despite TNS loss
- Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:55 AM
Oswestry, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian champions Shkendija advanced to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Shkendija lost 4:0 to Wales' TNS but qualified for the next round thanks to the 5:0 win in the first leg.
The Welsh champions took a 3:0 lead and halftime and piled the pressure in the second period. However, they only managed to score a fourth goal deep in added time.
Shkendija will face either Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol or Georgia's Torpedo Kutaisi in the second qualifying round. Torpedo holds a 2:1 lead from the first leg.
In the Europa League qualifiers, both Shkupi and Rabotnicki were eliminated.
Shkupi played a 0:0 draw against Scotland's Glasgow Rangers but were knocked out due to the 2:0 loss in the first leg.
Rabotnicki lost 4:0 to Hungary's Honved, failing to hold the 2:1 advantage from the first leg.
On Thursday, Vardar plays Pyunik Yerevan, with the Armenian outfit holding a 1:0 lead from last week's first leg. ik/08:50
