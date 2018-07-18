Shkendija advances in UEFA Champions League qualifiers despite TNS loss

Oswestry, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian champions Shkendija advanced to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Shkendija lost 4:0 to Wales' TNS but qualified for the next round thanks to the 5:0 win in the first leg.

The Welsh champions took a 3:0 lead and halftime and piled the pressure in the second period. However, they only managed to score a fourth goal deep in added time.

Shkendija will face either Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol or Georgia's Torpedo Kutaisi in the second qualifying round. Torpedo holds a 2:1 lead from the first leg.

In the Europa League qualifiers, both Shkupi and Rabotnicki were eliminated.

Shkupi played a 0:0 draw against Scotland's Glasgow Rangers but were knocked out due to the 2:0 loss in the first leg.

Rabotnicki lost 4:0 to Hungary's Honved, failing to hold the 2:1 advantage from the first leg.

On Thursday, Vardar plays Pyunik Yerevan, with the Armenian outfit holding a 1:0 lead from last week's first leg. ik/08:50

