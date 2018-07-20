МИА Лого
Friday, July 20, 2018, 

Vardar out of Europa League qualifiers

Friday, July 20, 2018  8:43 AM

Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Armenia's Pyunik Yerevan beat Vardar 2:0 in the first round of the Europa League qualifiers in Skopje on Thursday, eliminating the Macedonian outfit in the process.

Following the 1:0 loss in the first leg, Vardar failed to find the net despite several chances. Pyunik's Bacar Balde scored twice in the closing minutes (85. and 89. minutes) and sealed the win.

All three Macedonian teams taking part in the Europa League qualifiers (Vardar, Rabotnicki and Shkupi) have been eliminated on the first hurdle, while champions Shkendija managed to advance to the Champions League second qualifying round after beating Wales' TNS 5:4 on aggregate. ik/08:41

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



