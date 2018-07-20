Vardar out of Europa League qualifiers
- Friday, July 20, 2018 8:43 AM
Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Armenia's Pyunik Yerevan beat Vardar 2:0 in the first round of the Europa League qualifiers in Skopje on Thursday, eliminating the Macedonian outfit in the process.
Following the 1:0 loss in the first leg, Vardar failed to find the net despite several chances. Pyunik's Bacar Balde scored twice in the closing minutes (85. and 89. minutes) and sealed the win.
All three Macedonian teams taking part in the Europa League qualifiers (Vardar, Rabotnicki and Shkupi) have been eliminated on the first hurdle, while champions Shkendija managed to advance to the Champions League second qualifying round after beating Wales' TNS 5:4 on aggregate. ik/08:41
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 11:12 AM | Syria offensive leaves 55,000 children without aid
An estimated 55,000 Syrian children are cut off from aid and risk starvation after an offensive by P...
- 9:15 AM | Kotzias: Intergovernmental agreements, result of compromise
Intergovernmental agreements are a result of compromise, we have reached an agreement that is benefi...
- 8:57 AM | Toys and robots inspired exhibition opens at Skopje Summer
An exhibition titled “Toys and robots in artist books parchment concertina” will open Friday evening...
- 8:52 AM | FM Dimitrov in official visit to Kosovo
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying July 20-21 an official visit to the Republic of Kosovo.
- 8:47 AM | Court to issue judgment in Trust case
The Skopje-based Criminal Court is set to issue the judgment in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) ca...