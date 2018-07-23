Roger Federer: World number two withdraws from Rogers Cup in Toronto

Basel, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - Roger Federer has withdrawn from next month's Rogers Cup in Toronto as part of his strategy to prolong his career.

World number two, Federer, 36, has played seven singles events so far this year as he manages his workload.

He became a 20-time Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January and also won titles in Rotterdam and Stuttgart.

But the Swiss lost in the finals at Indian Wells and Halle and was beaten in a dramatic Wimbledon quarter-final by finalist Kevin Anderson.

"Unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto," Federer said.

Nine of the top 10 ranked players in the world, including Rafael Nadal and Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, will play at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event, starting on 4 August.

Federer was beaten in the final of last year's tournament in Montreal by German Alexander Zverev. lk/21:40

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.