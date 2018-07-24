11 nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Coach announced

Zurich, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - FIFA have officially announced Tuesday the 11 nominees for their prestigious The Best Men's Coach of the Year award.

The world football governing body will host its annual The Best Football Awards gala on 24 September, when The Best FIFA Men's Coach and all the other 2018 award winners will be announced.

A list of 11 candidates for the men's coach award has been drawn up by a panel of FIFA legends, including the likes of Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario, former England boss Fabio Capello and ex-Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to lift this year's award and defend his title from last year after becoming the first manager in history to win the UEFA Champions League three years in a row. Overall, Zidane lifted four trophies in the 2017/18 campaign, namely the UEFA Super Cup, the Spanish Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Champions League trophy, and it seems unlikely any of the other nominees will beat him to the award.

He is rivalled by his countryman Didier Deschamps, who guided France to their second-ever FIFA World Cup title, becoming only the fourth person to lift the Jules Rimet trophy both as a player and a coach.

Jurgen Klopp, whose Liverpool side lost to Real in the Champions League final in May, is also among the nominees, along with Pep Guardiola after he broke multiple Premier League records with Manchester City last season, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and FC Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde.

Diego Simeone is also once again on the shortlist following Atletico Madrid's triumph in the Europa League, while England boss Gareth Southgate has also been nominated. For their exploits at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Croatia's Zlatko Dalic, Russia's Stanislav Cherchesov and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez also made the shortlist.

From the shortlist, four groups of the football community, namely journalists, fans, national team coaches and captains – each section having a weighting of 25% – will now be allowed to vote for their favourites. The voting period commences on 24 July and concludes at midnight (CET) on 10 August.

The final three nominees will be announced at a later date, and all award winners will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in London on 24 September. lk/18:33

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.