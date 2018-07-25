Shkendija beats Sheriff 1:0 in UEFA Champions League qualifier
- Wednesday, July 25, 2018 9:00 AM
Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian champions Shkendija beat Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol 1:0 in the first leg of second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in Skopje late on Tuesday.
Besart Ibraimi scored the goal from a free kick in the 24. minute. Afterwards, both teams had chances to score but the result remained unchanged.
The second leg is played in Moldova next Tuesday. The winner of the tie is set to meet Austria's Salzburg in the next round. ik/08:58
###
