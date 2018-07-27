Lamar Odom to sign in China

Washington, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Lamar Odom announced that he’ll resume playing basketball by signing with a team in China, via a post on his Instagram profile.

“My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China! God is good!” Odom wrote.

Although Odom doesn’t mention the club he signs with, it’s quite likely that the two-time NBA champion will join the CBA team Shenzen Leopards. Earlier this month he had announced his decision to move to Shenzen to enter a business partnership with a local management company.

Odom, 38, last played basketball in Europe with Baskonia. His last contract was with the New York Knicks, though he didn’t register any games with the team.

In October 2015, Odom was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. He was under coma for three days and then proceeded to enter rehab for substance abuse. By 2017, he declared himself fully sober. ik/08:57

