Neymar vows to become a new man after WC criticism

Paris, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - Brazil superstar Neymar has admitted that he exaggerated fouls against him during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but vows to change his ways and better his image.

The 26-year-old, who scored twice at the showpiece in Russia, made the headlines for all wrong reasons at the tournament, having been heavily criticised for his theatrics and behaviour on the pitch.

In a sponsor's advert, Neymar states he accepts all the criticism directed at him and vowed to become a new man, Soccer Laduma reads.

"You may think I overreact, and sometimes I do. However, the truth is I suffer on the pitch. You have no idea what I go through outside of it," the Paris Saint-Germain forward said in the Gillette-sponsored ad.

"When I leave without talking to the press, it is not because I only like winning, it is because I still haven't learned to disappoint you.

"When I look impolite, it is not because I am a spoiled kid. It is because I have not learned how to deal with my frustrations.

"There's still a boy inside of me. Sometimes it dazzles the world. Other times, it pisses everyone off. Moreover, my fight is to keep this boy alive. However, inside of me, not inside the field.

"You may think I have fallen too much, but the reality is I fell apart. Moreover, that hurts more than anyone stepping on your operated ankle.

"I took time to accept your criticism. I took the time to look at myself in the mirror and become a new man. However, now I am here, with my heart wide open.

"I fell, but only those who fall can get up. You can keep throwing rocks at me, or you can throw your rocks away and help me get up because when I do get up, the whole country gets up with me." sk/10:35

