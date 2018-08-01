МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, August 01, 2018, 

Shkendija ousts Sheriff, advances in UEFA Champions League qualifying

Wednesday, August 01, 2018  8:59 AM

Shkendija ousts Sheriff, advances in UEFA Champions League qualifying

Tiraspol, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian champions Shkendija advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after eliminating Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday evening.

The two teams played a goalless draw in Moldova but Shkendija advanced due to 1:0 the first leg win in Skopje.

Salzburg is Shkendija's next opponent, with the two legs played on August 7 and 14. ik/08:57

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
7/25/2018 9:00:21 AM Shkendija beats Sheriff 1:0 in UEFA Champions League qualifier
7/18/2018 8:55:17 AM Shkendija advances in UEFA Champions League qualifiers despite TNS loss

Mosaic

Thieves steal Swedish royal crowns, flee in motorboat

Thieves have stolen two crowns and an orb from the...

‘Baywatch’ star David Hasselhoff marries for the third time

The Hoff has gotten hitched for the third time. Da...

California museum can keep disputed paintings

An appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that ...

Croatia declares Day of Condolences for Oliver Dragojevic

Croatia has declared Tuesday, July 31, to be a Nat...

Next 'Star Wars' film to use unreleased Carrie Fisher footage

Carrie Fisher is not done with "Star Wars" after a...

Top