Shkendija ousts Sheriff, advances in UEFA Champions League qualifying
- Wednesday, August 01, 2018 8:59 AM
Tiraspol, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian champions Shkendija advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after eliminating Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday evening.
The two teams played a goalless draw in Moldova but Shkendija advanced due to 1:0 the first leg win in Skopje.
Salzburg is Shkendija's next opponent, with the two legs played on August 7 and 14. ik/08:57
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:09 PM | More than 100 companies to receive state financial aid
Over 100 companies will receive financial assistance, estimated at a total of EUR 9.2 million, in li...
- 5:50 PM | Trump says attorney general should stop Mueller probe 'right now'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end a federal i...
- 5:39 PM | PM Zaev: Macedonia to seize unique opportunity to decide on its future
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev doesn’t wish to predict how the Parliament will vote if the referendum on ...
- 5:16 PM | Skopje children's hospital gets new equipment, accreditation certificate
The children's hospital in Skopje has been provided with a new state-of-the-art equipment, including...
- 4:03 PM | President Ivanov meets US official Palmer
President Gjorge Ivanov and Matthew Palmer, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe...