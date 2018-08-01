Shkendija ousts Sheriff, advances in UEFA Champions League qualifying

Tiraspol, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian champions Shkendija advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after eliminating Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday evening.

The two teams played a goalless draw in Moldova but Shkendija advanced due to 1:0 the first leg win in Skopje.

Salzburg is Shkendija's next opponent, with the two legs played on August 7 and 14. ik/08:57

