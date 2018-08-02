Two Skopje students win Ilinden Swimming Marathon

Ohrid, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - 24-year old Simeon Kralevski and 19-year old Elena Ena Spasovska, both from Skopje, are the winners of the 39th Ilinden Swimming Marathon, which took place Thursday in Ohrid.

Kralevski completed the 2.5-km marathon in 39:54 minutes, whereas it took Spasovska 40:02 minutes to swim to the finish.

50 swimmers took part in the marathon, organized by a local swimming club. Most of them are recreational swimmers and members of several clubs in Macedonia and abroad. ba/16:08

