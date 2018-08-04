Andy Murray withdraws from Citi Open & Rogers Cup in Toronto

Washington, 4 August 2018 (MIA) - Andy Murray has pulled out of his Washington Open quarter-final on Friday after only finishing his last-16 win at 03:02 local time earlier the same day.

The 31-year-old Briton, playing in his third tournament after hip surgery, was due to play Australian Alex de Minaur.

The former world number one broke down in tears after beating Romanian Marius Copil in the early hours of Friday.

Murray has also withdrawn from next week's Rogers Cup in Toronto to continue his recovery.

The Scot says he will now focus on preparing for the Cincinnati Masters, which starts on 13 August.

"I'm exhausted after playing so much over the past four days, having not competed on the hard courts for 18 months," Murray said.

"I also need to be careful and to listen to my body as I come back from a long-term injury."

Murray won three matches in four days at the Citi Open in Washington, sobbing on court after completing his last-16 victory over Copil at 03:02 local time on Friday.

He made his comeback after an 11-month absence at Queen's in June and also played at Eastbourne before deciding he was not fit enough to compete at Wimbledon last month.

Speaking after beating Copil, Murray said: "My body doesn't feel great right now. Finishing matches at three in the morning isn't good for anyone involved in the event - players, TV, fans, anyone.

"When you're expected to come back and perform the next day, I think that's unreasonable."



