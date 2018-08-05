Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke in world record time

Glasgow, 5 August 2018 (MIA) - Great Britain's Adam Peaty broke his own 100m breaststroke world record to retain his European title in Glasgow, the BBC reports.

The 23-year-old Olympic and world champion finished in 57.00 seconds - 0.13secs quicker than his previous best time - as team-mate James Wilby grabbed silver following a late surge.

Peaty took a huge lead on the first 50m before pulling away further to win by 1.54secs from fellow Englishman Wilby.

"I can't believe I beat what I did at the Olympics," said Peaty.

"I was in perfect shape then - I'm not even in that good shape now. I didn't try to be in that good shape."

Britain then won a bronze in the mixed 4x200m freestyle relay after a stunning final leg from Freya Anderson, 17, who moved up from sixth to third. lk/11:24



