Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke in world record time
- Sunday, August 05, 2018 11:25 AM
Glasgow, 5 August 2018 (MIA) - Great Britain's Adam Peaty broke his own 100m breaststroke world record to retain his European title in Glasgow, the BBC reports.
The 23-year-old Olympic and world champion finished in 57.00 seconds - 0.13secs quicker than his previous best time - as team-mate James Wilby grabbed silver following a late surge.
Peaty took a huge lead on the first 50m before pulling away further to win by 1.54secs from fellow Englishman Wilby.
"I can't believe I beat what I did at the Olympics," said Peaty.
"I was in perfect shape then - I'm not even in that good shape now. I didn't try to be in that good shape."
Britain then won a bronze in the mixed 4x200m freestyle relay after a stunning final leg from Freya Anderson, 17, who moved up from sixth to third. lk/11:24
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 3:48 PM | Croatia celebrates 1995 blitz; Serbia calls it Nazi policy
Croatia on Sunday celebrated a victorious 1995 military offensive in which it retook lands held by r...
- 3:25 PM | Iran Guards says it held Gulf drills as U.S. tensions rise
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed on Sunday it had held war games in the Gulf over the past seve...
- 3:19 PM | Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak believed to have killed 33: health ministry
An outbreak of the Ebola virus declared this week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is believe...
- 2:38 PM | Thirty organizatins launch campaign for boycotting upcoming referendum in Macedonia
About thirty civic associations, political parties and NGOs signed Sunday a memo of cooperation in o...
- 2:04 PM | Number of children under care of large-scale social institutions cut for 33.9% - Ministry
The number of children under care of large-scale social institutions has been reduced for 33.9% for ...