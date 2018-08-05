Modric staying at Real Madrid, Lopetegui claims

Madrid, 5 August 2018 (MIA) - Real Madrid have no intention of allowing midfielder Luka Modric to leave the club, according to head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, Modric helped Croatia reach the World Cup final in Russia, where they lost the decider 4-2 to France last month.

There had been suggestions Madrid would be open to offers for the 32-year-old playmaker, with Inter rumoured to be among the potential suitors.

However, speaking after the 3-1 International Champions Cup victory over Juventus in Maryland on Sunday, Lopetegui insisted the former Tottenham star will not be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I think the president said it, I don't think there's much more to add," he told a news conference.

"He's made it concise and clear. Luka Modric is an extraordinary player and we're waiting for him with open arms.

"I talked to Modric after the great World Cup that he had. We will see him when we get back on August 8 and we'll see if he is available on the 15th in our first key match," he added, referring to Modric's delayed return to action after his involvement in the tournament.

"What I told him is ultimately private but what I feel is that he's a player that I love watching and I'm thrilled to have him and ultimately I think he'll be very happy to be on the team.

"He is our player… We've been able to enjoy watching him play and we will continue to enjoy watching him," Lopetegui said. lk/16:43

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.