Burnley sign goalkeeper Joe Hart
- Tuesday, August 07, 2018 5:53 PM
Burnley, 7 August 2018 (MIA) – Burnley have signed goalkeeper Joe Hart from Manchester City on a two-year deal for a fee in the region of £3.5m, BBC Sport reports.
Hart, who has won 75 England caps, made nearly 350 appearances for City, winning two Premier League titles and one FA Cup, but fell out of favor.
He had been seeking a permanent move after City manager Pep Guardiola made it clear he had no first-team future.
The keeper made only one appearance for City after Guardiola became manager in 2016, spending the past two seasons on loan at Torino and West Ham. mr/17:52
###
