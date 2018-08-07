Real Madrid threaten to sue Inter over Modric deal
- Tuesday, August 07, 2018 9:21 PM
Madrid, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Real Madrid are threatening to sue Inter over their pursuit of midfielder Luka Modric as they believe a deal would see the Nerazzurri violate UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo.
Modric is known to be keen on a move to Inter after receiving a monstrous offer from club’s owners, which the aforementioned publication report would see him earn €10 million per season in wages for the next six years, with a four-year deal at Inter followed by a further two-year contract at Jiangsu Suning.
However the Croatian’s dream of moving to Italy could be jeopardised if Real Madrid decide to pursue legal action against Inter, which would be founded upon the Spanish club’s conviction that Inter would be breaking Financial Fair Play regulations. lk/21:20
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:01 PM | Boris Johnson 'won't apologise' for burka comments
Boris Johnson has stood by his remarks about the burka after the Conservative Party chairman told hi...
- 8:38 PM | Opposition VMRO-DPMNE's stance on referendum to be revealed by 10 September, leader Mickoski says
The opposition VMRO-DPMNE will inform the public whether it will support or boycott the referendum b...
- 7:03 PM | Tokyo med school admits it altered tests to keep women out
One of Japan’s most prestigious medical universities marked down tests from female applicants as the...
- 6:34 PM | MCIC poll: Majority of citizens to vote at upcoming referendum in Macedonia
Over 40 percent (namely 41.5%) of the citizens of Macedonia are set to say ‘yes’ to the referendum q...
- 6:19 PM | Greece to tear down illegal buildings after killer blaze
Greece will demolish thousands of illegal buildings in response to the death of dozens of people who...