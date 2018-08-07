Real Madrid threaten to sue Inter over Modric deal

Madrid, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Real Madrid are threatening to sue Inter over their pursuit of midfielder Luka Modric as they believe a deal would see the Nerazzurri violate UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

Modric is known to be keen on a move to Inter after receiving a monstrous offer from club’s owners, which the aforementioned publication report would see him earn €10 million per season in wages for the next six years, with a four-year deal at Inter followed by a further two-year contract at Jiangsu Suning.

However the Croatian’s dream of moving to Italy could be jeopardised if Real Madrid decide to pursue legal action against Inter, which would be founded upon the Spanish club’s conviction that Inter would be breaking Financial Fair Play regulations. lk/21:20

