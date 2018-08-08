Novak Djokovic wins in Rogers Cup first round

Toronto, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - Novak Djokovic began his bid for a fifth Rogers Cup crown with a straight-sets victory over Bosnia's Mirza Basic.

Djokovic, the Wimbledon champion, won 6-3 7-6 (7-3) against Basic, who was a late replacement for injured South Korean Chung Hyeon, the BBC reports.

Thirteen-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic will face Canada's Peter Polansky in the second round.

Elsewhere, wildcard Stan Wawrinka beat 16th seed Nick Kyrgios 1-6 7-5 7-5 and Kei Nishikori lost to Robin Haase. lk/21:11

