Shkendija loses 3:0 to Salzburg in Champions League qualifier
- Thursday, August 09, 2018 8:57 AM
Salzburg, 9 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian champions Shkendija lost 3:0 away to Salzburg in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round on Wednesday.
Munas Dabbur scored twice in the first half (16 min, 45+3 min) while Diadie Samassekou sealed the win in the closing stages of the match (81 min).
The return leg will be played next Tuesday. ik/08:56
###
