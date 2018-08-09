Shkendija loses 3:0 to Salzburg in Champions League qualifier

Salzburg, 9 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian champions Shkendija lost 3:0 away to Salzburg in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round on Wednesday.

Munas Dabbur scored twice in the first half (16 min, 45+3 min) while Diadie Samassekou sealed the win in the closing stages of the match (81 min).

The return leg will be played next Tuesday. ik/08:56

