Croatia's best discus thrower Perkovic becomes five-time European champion
- Sunday, August 12, 2018 9:58 AM
Zagreb, 12 August 2018 (MIA) - Croatia's best track and field athlete, Sandra Perkovic, won her fifth European title in discus throw in a row, with a 67.62-metre-long throw on Saturday evening during the Athletics Championships in Berlin, Hina reports.
The silver and the bronze medal went to two German athletes: Nadine Muller (63.00) and Shanice Craft (62.46).
Perkovic, born on 21 June 1990 in Zagreb, is a two-time Olympic (2012, 2016) and World (2013, 2017) champion.
The European Athletics Championships in Berlin is being staged 7-12 August and Perkovic's medal is the first for Croatia.
She is the first athlete to win five European titles in a row in the track and field contests. ik/09:57
