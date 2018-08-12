Croatia's best discus thrower Perkovic becomes five-time European champion

Zagreb, 12 August 2018 (MIA) - Croatia's best track and field athlete, Sandra Perkovic, won her fifth European title in discus throw in a row, with a 67.62-metre-long throw on Saturday evening during the Athletics Championships in Berlin, Hina reports.

The silver and the bronze medal went to two German athletes: Nadine Muller (63.00) and Shanice Craft (62.46).

Perkovic, born on 21 June 1990 in Zagreb, is a two-time Olympic (2012, 2016) and World (2013, 2017) champion.

The European Athletics Championships in Berlin is being staged 7-12 August and Perkovic's medal is the first for Croatia.

She is the first athlete to win five European titles in a row in the track and field contests. ik/09:57

###

