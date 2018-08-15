MZT welcomes international players, completes lineup

Skopje, 15 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian Basketball League silver medallist MZT Skopje Aerodrom has officially begun preparations ahead of the new season after the arrival of four international players completed its lineup on Wednesday.

Americans Lester Medford and James Woodard arrived late last night, following the arrival of Croatian player Ive Ivanov and Serbian player Andrija Bojić, who was on MZT's team last year as well.

The four new teammates Wednesday evening will start training with coach Gjorgji Kochov, who has been working with the Macedonian team unofficially over the past ten days.

"The team will train in the Jane Sandanski arena through Sunday," MZT wrote in a press release, "and beginning next Monday, the players will relocate to Mavrovo and do their basic training there.

"Afterward, Coach Kochov has planned at least six friendly basketball games until official basketball season begins, including two with Gostivar and two with Levski Lukoil from Bulgaria."

MZT will play their first official game of the season against Helios from Slovenia in the ABA League Second Division on Sep 27. mr/14:26

###

