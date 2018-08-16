Macedonia advances a spot at FIFA ranking, France takes first place

Zurich, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's national team has advanced one spot to 70th place at the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

France has replaced Germany at the top of the standings, climbing up by six places after lifting the 2018 FIFA World Cup last month. Les Bleus lead the world rankings for the first time in over 16 years, while Russia and 2018 WC semi-finalists Belgium replaced Brazil in second position.

The Selecao dropped down to third, followed by World Cup runner-ups Croatia, who climbed 16 ranks into fourth spot.

Uruguay jumped up nine positions and now sits in fifth, followed by England. Portugal, who fell three spots, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark complete the top 10, while Argentina dropped into 11th spot and Germany now only appear in 15th.

FIFA will publish the next ranking on Sep. 22. sk/11:50

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.