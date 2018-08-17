Luka Modric's chances of joining Inter Milan from Real Madrid are slipping away
- Friday, August 17, 2018 9:44 AM
Madrid, 17 August 2018 (MIA) - Luka Modric's chances of joining Inter Milan before Friday's transfer deadline are slipping out of sight, according to Sky in Italy.
They report a further confrontation between the agents of the midfielder and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has taken place in which it was reiterated the will of the player to leave.
But Perez continues to make a wall and does not want to hear about it, especially after yesterday's defeat to rivals Atletico in the UEFA Super Cup final in Estonia.
According to Sky in Italy, it appears very difficult to see Modric move to the Italian club before the country's 7pm (UK time) deadline on Friday.
They report the 33-year-old Croatia international will continue to behave like a professional and the only thing that can change things is a change of mind from Perez.
Sky in Italy have been reported Inter's pursuit of Modric since the beginning of August and the player has been keen on the switch throughout.
Modric was on the bench on Wednesday as Real - now without Cristiano Ronaldo - succumbed to 4-2 defeat in Tallinn. sk/09:42
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:03 PM | PM Zaev meets new Macedonia’s Ambassador to UK
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held talks Friday with new Macedonia’s Ambassador to the UK Aleksandra Mio...
- 3:58 PM | PM Zaev meets SEC members ahead of name referendum
The referendum is an obligation of national importance. All institutions are charged with cooperatin...
- 2:57 PM | Foreign exchange earnings from tourism stands at MKD 24 billion in 2018
Tourism registered an increase of 26.5 per cent in foreign exchange earnings in the first quarter of...
- 2:30 PM | Sekerinska: In just a year, Macedonia becomes trusted partner of NATO, neighbours and allies (video)
The Republic of Macedonia from problematic isolated country has become trusted partner of NATO, trus...
- 2:23 PM | Trump says the US 'will pay nothing' to Turkey for the release of detained pastor
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States "will pay nothing" to Turkey for the ...