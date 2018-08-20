Djokovic to Federer: Thank you for letting me win

Cincinnati, 20 August 2018 (MIA) – Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has become the first player to claim the Career Golden Masters, following his straight-sets win over arch-rival Roger Federer in the Cincinnati Open, the AAP reports.

Djokovic's 6-4 6-4 victory in the Cincinnati Open final gives him all nine titles in the elite series that began in 1990 and continues his stunning comeback from elbow surgery.

The Serbian got the better of Sunday's nostalgic rematch - Djokovic made five previous finals and lost to Federer in three of them - to break through in a tournament that Federer has won seven times.

"It's a very special moment to stand here for the first time with the winning trophy," former world No.1 Djokovic said.

"The hard times I went through, it's been a rollercoaster ride in my career with injury, taking time off and having surgery earlier this year.

"This seems a bit unreal to be back at this level and winning Wimbledon and obviously Cincinnati for the first time."

After Federer's forehand sailed wide for the deciding point, Djokovic raised both arms and roared. Then he jumped and punched the air before giving his racket to a fan and tossing his sweatbands into the stands.

"Thank you for letting me win once in Cincinnati," he told Federer as they stood on court for the trophy presentation.

Djokovic shares the distinction of having won all four Grand Slams with Federer and Raphael Nadal, but sweeping the nine Masters events is a point of differentiation. Federer has won seven of the nine, lacking Monte Carlo and Rome; Nadal is missing Miami, Shanghai, and Paris, the New York Times wrote.

After the match, Federer called Djokovic’s set of Masters titles “an amazing accomplishment” and one that could only be correctly appreciated with time.

While acknowledging that he had struggled, Federer did not want to keep the focus on his own subpar play Sunday, instead directing the focus toward Djokovic’s breakthrough.

“Not about me missing second-serve returns,” Federer told the New York Times. “It’s about him making history. This is an amazing accomplishment, and I hope he’s extremely proud and extremely happy about this moment.” mr/10:32

