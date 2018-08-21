Man Utd: Jose Mourinho gets board's backing, club not considering Zinedine Zidane

Manchester, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - Manager Jose Mourinho retains the full backing of Manchester United's board despite Sunday's 3-2 Premier League defeat at Brighton, BBC reports.

The result and performance has attracted widespread criticism.

Mourinho is the favourite to be the next Premier League boss to leave his job, with suggestions that former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is being considered as a potential replacement.

A United source said: "Why would we discuss Zidane when there is no job?"

Mourinho was disappointed by the failure to make more outfield signings during the summer transfer window beyond Brazil midfielder Fred and teenage full-back Diogo Dalot, who is injured.

He wanted additional cover in central defence and an alternative to Anthony Martial out wide.

However, in both instances, the United board felt there was no worthwhile signing available. sk/09:44

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.