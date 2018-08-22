Angel Di Maria set for new PSG deal

Paris, 22 August 2018 (MIA) - Angel Di Maria is close to extending his stay at Paris Saint-Germain for another two years. The Argentina international first arrived at PSG in 2015 from Manchester United for €63m.

But Di Maria’s future at the Parc Des Princes was thrown into doubt last summer following the world record arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, www.ronaldo.com informs.

The 30-year-old was close to joining Barcelona last summer, but the offer of €45m was deemed to be too low for PSG’s Qatari administration.

However, despite the failed move, Di Maria remained an integral part the PSG squad that won the domestic treble last season.

Now Mundo Deportivo reports that the former Real Madrid winger is keen to extend his current deal with the Ligue 1 giants, which expires next summer.

Di Maria’s family are settled and happy at Paris, while the player himself has got off to a strong start this season by scoring twice in the team’s 4-0 victory over AS Monaco in the French Super Cup.

Di Maria has managed 52 goals and 53 assists in 137 appearances at PSG. sk/11:03

