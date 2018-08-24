Bayern Munich kick off new era under Niko Kovac with Hoffenheim opener

Munich, 24 August 2018 (MIA) - The new Bundesliga season begins this weekend, and the pick of the action is champions Bayern Munich hosting Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are entering a new era having replaced Carlo Ancelotti early last season. Jupp Heynckes returned to take them to the end of the season and former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac was the man selected to take over as Ancelotti’s long-term successor, www.fansided.com reports.

Hoffenheim, who qualified for the Champions League last season, will have a similar need for a new boss next summer, with 31-year-old Julian Nagelsmann already having agreed to join RB Leipzig at the end of the campaign.

Bayern have already played twice this season, winning the German Super Cup 5-0 against Kovac’s former club, Frankfurt, and also 1-0 in the DFB Pokal against Drochtersen/Assel of Germany’s fourth tier.

Hoffenheim beat Kaiserslautern 6-1 in a rather more comfortable cup match than Bayern endured. sk/10:45

