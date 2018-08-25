МИА Лого
Saturday, August 25, 2018, 

Thirty swimmers to compete in today's Ohrid Swimming Marathon

Saturday, August 25, 2018  11:37 AM

Ohrid, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – Starting at noon, the 32nd Ohrid Swimming Marathon will take place at Lake Ohrid on Saturday. Thirty swimmers, including men and women, will compete in the 25 km-long St. Naum-to-Ohrid-harbor race.

Representing Macedonia in the marathon are Evgenij Pop Acev and Aleksandar Ilievski. Also taking part are last year's winner Aleksandar Studzinski from Germany and Barbara Pozzobon from Italy.

Eleven-time winner of the Ohrid marathon Petar Stojcev from Bulgaria will signal the start of the race.

Organized by the Macedonian Swimming Federation, the Ohrid Swimming Marathon has been an annual event since 1992.

The prize fund of the marathon is at US$15.000. mr/11:37

