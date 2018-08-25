Ohrid marathon swimmers at halfway point
- Saturday, August 25, 2018 3:17 PM
Ohrid, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – Swimmers taking part in the 32nd Ohrid Marathon have passed the halfway point of the 25-km-long Klime Savin swimming route.
So far, they have been swimming in a group with no one standing out, which may mean the swimmers are saving their energy for the last stretch of the race.
The group includes Macedonian swimmers Aleksandar Ilievski and Evgenij Pop Acev.
The marathon swimmers set off at St. Naum at noon and are headed towards the Ohrid port. They recently passed by Gradishte.
Thirty swimmers are competing in this year's Ohrid Marathon, which is expected to finish after 4:30 pm. mr/15:17
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:25 PM | Macedonia becomes partner of AGRA 2018
Slovenian and Macedonian folk music and dances celebrated the official opening of AGRA 2018, one of ...
- 5:44 PM | Francesco Gettini from Italy wins 32nd Ohrid Swimming Marathon
Francesco Gettini from Italy won this year's Ohrid Swimming Marathon.
- 5:34 PM | Skopje's 13th International Arts Colony hosts five foreign, five local painters
Ten visual artists are taking part in the 13th Skopje International Arts Colony held in the Arka hot...
- 5:04 PM | Legendary Macedonian actor Vanco Petrusevski passes away at 67
Macedonian actor Vanco Petrusevski died on Saturday. He was 67. The Ministry of Internal Affairs tol...
- 4:43 PM | Ministry of Interior: We're monitoring the general situation, not 'Macedonia Boycotting'
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has denied allegations that the police were monitoring people boyco...