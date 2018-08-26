МИА Лого
Sunday, August 26, 2018, 

Chelsea denies that Abramovich is looking to sell it

Sunday, August 26, 2018  1:22 PM

London, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – Roman Abramovich is said to be looking into a multi-billion pound sale of Chelsea, something a source close to the club denies, British media report.

The Russian oligarch’s directors are understood to have hired a specialist investment bank Raine Group to take part in a strategic review of the club, according to The Sunday Times.

This follows a £2billion bid for Chelsea from Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

But a club source familiar with the situation, Abramovich has no plans to sell the London club, and nothing has changed in that regard.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003. mr/13:22

