Chelsea denies that Abramovich is looking to sell it
- Sunday, August 26, 2018 1:22 PM
London, 26 August 2018 (MIA) – Roman Abramovich is said to be looking into a multi-billion pound sale of Chelsea, something a source close to the club denies, British media report.
The Russian oligarch’s directors are understood to have hired a specialist investment bank Raine Group to take part in a strategic review of the club, according to The Sunday Times.
This follows a £2billion bid for Chelsea from Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
But a club source familiar with the situation, Abramovich has no plans to sell the London club, and nothing has changed in that regard.
Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003. mr/13:22
