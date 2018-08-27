Roger Federer raises press conference doubts at US Open: ‘What’s the point?’

New York, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - Roger Federer has questioned the necessity of having press conferences after comfortable early round matches at Grand Slams.

Federer has always been very generous with the time he gives to the media and he always comes across with the utmost elegance and grace.

However, having won 20 Grand Slam titles over a career which stretches to two centuries, he will have answered a fair few questions in that time.

But now he feels there is no point of speaking to the media when he quickly dispatches his lesser opponents.

The Swiss star would instead rather the NextGen stars try to build a name for themselves - such as Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov.

“I feel like I'm happy I did everything that I did with promoting the game and doing press conferences in three different languages and the same thing for radio, TV, magazines, newspapers, you name it,” Federer said.

“I think it was only the right thing to do. Do I think it's sometimes a bit excessive? Yes, no doubt.

“I don't understand the reason to do maybe a press conference after a 6‑2, 6‑2 win, but that's the rules of the game and I will be part of that.

“That's fine. And today I'm in a place where I feel like less is more, because people already know a lot about me.

“I think the stage is also for other players to make a name for themselves and either do more media, do more promo.”

Federer also explained how his role models have changed over time.

“Usually used to be family and friends back home,” he added.

“Always felt strange when they were all sitting there.

“Normally you'd be sitting at dinner tables or coffee shops, and here you are now playing in front of them. It just felt awkward.

“Then it was when legends of the game came out to watch you play: Bjorn Borg, Rod Laver, Stefan [Edberg], [Boris] Becker.

“You saw them around and you're like, Ah, these are the ones I used to look up.

“I want to make it extra special and I feel like I have to impress them or play a bit out of my ‑ you know, just come up with something that they might think is, wow.

“And then you realise it's actually better to win the match than win a few ‘wow’ shots, so you go back to basics.

“That's kind of where it's hit me the most usually, when those kind of people have sat in the stadium.

“Today I'm a bit more laid back about it, thankfully.” lk/17:20

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.