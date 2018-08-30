Buffon: Less stress in France

Paris, 30 August 2018 (MIA) – Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon recently said of his new life with Paris Saint-Germain that it was much less stressful than in Italy, Football Italia reports.

The 40-year-old moved to France after 17 years at Juventus, and this is the first time he’s played outside of Italy.

"If I’m this happy and enthusiastic now, I owe it to my new teammates and the atmosphere in the dressing room," Buffon told France Football.

"There’s a lot of good humor. There’s less stress here than in Italy; it’s new to me!

"In Italy, we’re sometimes a bit too excessive with certain things, and a little too obsessed with football.

"The approach to matches and training, for example, is not the same here. It’s more serene, more relaxed, more joyful." mr/12:34

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.