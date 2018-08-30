Мarathon swimmer hopeful to be awarded national sports scholarship

Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) - The Agency for Youth and Sports has decided to award a sports scholarship and MKD 100,000 in one-off monetary payment to Marko Pejcinovski.

The 12-year old Ohrid native on Tuesday swam across Lake Ohrid in less than nine hours. He managed to complete his endeavour despite the health issues he has to deal with.

"As a director of the Agency for Youth and Sports, I asked the Council to approve a one-off payment of MKD 100,000 and to award him the Sporting Hope scholarship. Marko is a clear example of what kind of talent he has and what kind of results we can expect from him in the future if we help him further develop his abilities," Darko Kaevski told MIA.

The Agency, he said, will set up a team of experts to prepare a program to develop appropriate conditions for Pejcinovski to turn into a successful athlete in the future. ba/14:29

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.