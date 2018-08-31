Dudelange is first Luxembourg club to make it to European Cup pools
- Friday, August 31, 2018 9:37 AM
Cluj, 31 August 2018 (MIA) – Dudelange is in heaven!, wrote the Luxemburger Wort newspaper after F91 Dudelange won 3-2 against Cluj of Romania on Thursday.
The win has made the club the first in Luxembourg to qualify for the UEFA Europa League group stage draw, which is scheduled to take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco today, Aug. 31.
Danel Sinani scored the first two goals, and Dave Tuppel the third.
L’avenir called it a historic day for Luxembourg football, pointing out that at one point Dudelange was leading 3-0.
The city of Dudelange (20,000 inhabitants) is located in the canton of Esch-sur-Alzette in the south-west of Luxembourg. mr/09:37
###
