Macedonian athletes complete Mont Blanc ultramarathon

Skopje, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Three Macedonian runners completed the ultramarathon around the Mont Blanc, one of Europe’s toughest foot races, MIA reports.

Igor Pirkovski, Zikica Ivanovski and Igor Jovanovski completed the race in 357th, 358th and 359th place.

The Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc, which takes participants through France, Italy and Switzerland, kicked off on Aug. 31 in the French resort area of Chamonix. It follows the trail taken by hikers around the Alps’ highest mountain.

Around 2,300 people take part in the 170 km race, where they can face cold, windy and even snowy conditions. Runners can take up to 40 hours to finish the course, Reuters reported. ba/12:12

