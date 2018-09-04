US Open 2018: Roger Federer knocked out by Australian John Millman
- Tuesday, September 04, 2018 9:58 AM
New York, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - Roger Federer has been knocked out of the US Open in the fourth round by world number 55 John Millman, BBC reports.
The 37-year-old Swiss had prioritised winning a sixth title at Flushing Meadows but was beaten 3-6 7-5 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-3) in three hours 35 minutes.
It is the first time Federer has lost to a player ranked outside of the top 50 at the US Open.
Australian Millman will play two-time champion Novak Djokovic in his first Grand Slam quarter-final on Wednesday,
Millman is the only unseeded player left in the last eight of the men's draw.
Second seed Federer, bidding for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam, missed set points in the second and third sets before capitulating in the fourth-set tie-break.
Millman, 29, had never beaten a top-10 player before but suddenly found himself with five match points against arguably the greatest male player of all-time.
After Federer rallied to save two of the them, Millman completed victory at almost 01:00 local time in a humid New York when the out-of-sorts Swiss lumped a forehand long.
It was Federer's first defeat in 41 matches at the US Open against a player ranked outside the top 50.
Federer, usually so calm and collected, was flustered throughout most of the match as he complained about crowd noise and became unusually vocal during some tense moments.
"It was very hot and one of those nights where I felt I couldn't get air," he said.
"I just struggled in the conditions and it was one of the first times it has happened to me.
"You just keep sweating and lose energy.
"At some point I was just happy the match was over." ik/09:57
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:21 PM | Macedonian companies to take part in international fabric trade fair in Munich
The companies ‘Eurosolid’; ‘Astibo Fashion Group’; ‘Kuli’; ‘Metas’ and ‘Albatros’ are set to promote...
- 5:09 PM | Measures taken to enable peaceful referendum day, says Spasovski
All necessary preparations are being made to create a peaceful atmosphere in order the citizens to m...
- 5:03 PM | Gov't signs up three business accellerator companies to support startups together with WB
For the first time in Macedonia, three business accelerator program contracts were signed on Tuesday...
- 4:57 PM | Stratfor: Why efforts to build bridges could threaten peace in the Western Balkans
Just under the surface of the relative calm that has endured in the Western Balkans over the past de...
- 3:54 PM | Ex-premier Gruevski denies Wikileaks document credibility
Ex-premier Nikola Gruevski says the Wikileaks document, which reveals that Skopje was willing to ac...