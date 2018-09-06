Macedonia to play Gibraltar in UEFA Nations League
- Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:42 AM
Gibraltar, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian national football team plays away to Gibraltar in the opening match of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.
Armenia and Liechtenstein are also part of Group 4 within the D segment of the continental competition.
Only the first-placed team will advance to the next round. ik/09:41
###
