Macedonia to play Gibraltar in UEFA Nations League

Thursday, September 06, 2018  9:42 AM

Gibraltar, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian national football team plays away to Gibraltar in the opening match of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

Armenia and Liechtenstein are also part of Group 4 within the D segment of the continental competition.

Only the first-placed team will advance to the next round. ik/09:41

