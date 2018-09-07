МИА Лого
Friday, September 07, 2018, 

Friday, September 07, 2018  9:44 AM

Macedonia beat Gibraltar in UEFA Nations League opener

Gibraltar, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia beat Gibraltar 2:0 in the first match of the inaugural UEFA Nations League in Gibraltar on Thursday.

Ivan Trickovski opened the scoring in the 19. minute, while Egzijan Alioski doubled the lead in the 35. minute.

In the second half, Macedonia controlled the game and the players saved their energy for the coming matches.

Earlier in the day, Armenia beat Liechtenstein 2:1 in the group's other match.

Macedonia next plays Armenia in Skopje on Sunday.

The top team in the group will advance to the semi-finals of the Nations League D segment. The overall winner will qualify for the 2020 European Championships. ik/09:43

