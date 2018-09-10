Hendrix to play for Macedonia in Kosovo and Romania matches

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) – American-Macedonian basketball player Richard Hendrix will play for the Macedonian national team at the upcoming European Cup 2021 pre-qualifiers against Kosovo and Romania.

Macedonian passport-holder Hendrix plays for French champions Le Mans, but as of today, he will be training with Macedonian coach Jordanco Davitkov.

The match against Kosovo's team is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Prishtina, and the game against Romania will take place in Skopje on Sept. 16. mr/20:02

