Macedonia beats Kosovo in Eurobasket qualifier
- Friday, September 14, 2018 8:53 AM
Pristina, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia beat Kosovo 76:73 in Pristina late on Thursday, in the first match of the second round within the 2021 Euro qualifiers.
Macedonia led throughout the match, but Kosovo never gave up. The hosts had a chance to take the game into overtime but captain Dardan Berisha missed a crucial free throw in the final seconds.
Bojan Trajkovski was Macedonia's best player with 17 points, followed by Damjan Stojanovski with 15. Berisha led the hosts with 32 points.
Macedonia next hosts Romania on September 16. Only the top team in the group advances to the next round. ik/08:51
