Nimetz, Dimitrov and Kotzias convene in Vienna to seek name solution

Vienna/Athens, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - A meeting of UN name envoy Matthew Nimetz with the foreign ministers of Macedonia and Greece, Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias, is under way in the offices of the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl was also in attendance in the beginning of the meeting.

Talks, which kicked off unofficially on Thursday evening at a working dinner of the ministers Dimitriv and Kotzias, are expected to continue on Friday afternoon at a working lunch together with mediator Nimetz.

Speaking briefly with reporters ahead of the new round of talks, FM Kotzias expressed hope that progress would be made today.

On the eve of the Vienna talks, the Greek news agency ANA-MPA reported that Nimetz will present to Dimitrov and Kotzias a legal form with blank spaces involving the open issues.

"According to sources, Nimetz will take the floor first and present the legal form under which a possible future agreement between the two parties will be presented to the UN, with blank spaces on the issues at stake, such as the name. The two foreign ministers will then speak to express their negotiating positions," says the news agency. ba/14:23

