Zaev, Ahmeti discuss name issue, coalition enlargement

Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and DUI leader Ali Ahmeti discussed the name issue and enlargement of the Government coalition at yesterday's meeting in the Parliament, the PM said on Friday.

"The Government requires a more stable parliamentary majority because Macedonia is facing serious decisions in the coming period," PM Zaev told reporters.

According to him, reform laws within Plan 3-6-9 are to be adopted by April 17.

"We expect their adoption by the release of the European Commission Progress Report on April 17, followed by the visits of EU officials Mogherini and Hahn," said Zaev.

Regarding the Russian diplomat's expelling decision, he expressed hope that both countries need to focus on building friendships not quarrels.

"We acted in line with the laws and the Vienna convention. NATO and EU accession are Macedonia's strategic goals. We do not seek Alliance accession to attack someone, but for the purpose of peace and observance of human rights," stressed Zaev.

He added that Macedonia remained committed to enhancing relations with Russia. ik/14:01

