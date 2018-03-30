МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, March 30, 2018, 

Zaev, Ahmeti discuss name issue, coalition enlargement

Friday, March 30, 2018  2:02 PM

Zaev, Ahmeti discuss name issue, coalition enlargement

Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and DUI leader Ali Ahmeti discussed the name issue and enlargement of the Government coalition at yesterday's meeting in the Parliament, the PM said on Friday.

"The Government requires a more stable parliamentary majority because Macedonia is facing serious decisions in the coming period," PM Zaev told reporters.

According to him, reform laws within Plan 3-6-9 are to be adopted by April 17.

"We expect their adoption by the release of the European Commission Progress Report on April 17, followed by the visits of EU officials Mogherini and Hahn," said Zaev.

Regarding the Russian diplomat's expelling decision, he expressed hope that both countries need to focus on building friendships not quarrels.

"We acted in line with the laws and the Vienna convention. NATO and EU accession are Macedonia's strategic goals. We do not seek Alliance accession to attack someone, but for the purpose of peace and observance of human rights," stressed Zaev.

He added that Macedonia remained committed to enhancing relations with Russia. ik/14:01

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/6/2018 2:13:14 PM Zaev: Any constitutional change not a permanent guarantee for Greece
3/5/2018 10:07:51 AM Kotzias in Skopje, fresh round of name talks by March-end
3/1/2018 1:55:00 PM Skopians are not cannibals, says Thessaloniki mayor
2/22/2018 9:20:49 AM Solution protecting dignity and identity of both sides, Zaev tells ANA-MPA
2/19/2018 10:41:27 AM Macedonia hopes to settle name row with Greece by July, Zaev tells ORF

Mosaic

Sarah Jessica Parker endorses Cynthia Nixon’s run for governor

After releasing an earlier statement that left her...

Grace Jones to play Exit

Grace Jones, one of the greatest contemporary musi...

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston to reteam for murder mystery

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are reteaming fo...

Louvre hosts first Delacroix retrospective in half a century

Two hundred of Eugène Delacroix's works, including...

NASA scientist predicts we will discover aliens within this century

Famed astronomer Jill Tarter claims that this is t...

Top