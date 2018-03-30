МИА Лого
Friday, March 30, 2018, 

USAID in 25 years has supported 157 projects in Macedonia

Friday, March 30, 2018  4:16 PM

Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - In the past 25 years, USAID in Macedonia has supported 157 projects in the sphere of inclusion in education, democracy and economic development, in which $610 million have been invested, it was revealed Friday at the conference "Macedonia's Journey from Development to Self-Reliance" marking the 25-year anniversary of USAID Macedonia.

According to USAID's Country Representative David Atteberry, today marked an important day for the organization, because USAID was celebrating 25 years of friendship with Macedonia.

Macedonian leaders in the field of entrepreneurship, civil society, education, diversity and inclusion, social entrepreneurship, democracy and good governance addressed the event.

Dona Kosturanova, executive director of the Youth Educational Forum, said young people were an integral element of the society, not only because the future belonged to them, but also because they were the beacon of progress and development.

Zarko Dimitrioski, TV host and co-founder of a marketing agency, said that the purpose of these events was to reinforce and motivate the youth. Young people, he noted, need to believe in themselves, think positively and should not be afraid to dream.

He said he believed that there were many good examples of people who had managed and who would manage to succeed in Macedonia, not only in regional frameworks, but also in international frameworks. ba/16:14

