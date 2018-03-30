Agricouncil: Prioritize sheep industry by providing more support

Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) – During its initial session on Friday, the newly founded Agricouncil of Macedonia agreed on four resolutions: to offer more support to the sheep industry, to pass a law restricting the use of pesticides, to decentralize the allocation of agricultural land parcels beginning January 1, 2019, and to develop a strategy to promote agricultural output.

After the session, PM Zoran Zaev and Agriculture Minister Ljupčo Nikolovski announced the first open call for land allocation, which will favor livestock producers who are pressed for land necessary to grow animal feed.

"Despite making considerable investments in agriculture in the past few years," Zaev said, "several branches of agriculture remain that require special attention. We should focus particularly on milk production and sheep farming, which are a source of income to many families."

Zaev, who was appointed Agricouncil Chair, added that the subsidies must be given in a timely manner "to ensure agriculture profits through effective policies that will promote production". mr/16:17

