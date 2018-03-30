Supreme Court organizes formal academy in honor of Day of Judiciary
- Friday, March 30, 2018 5:04 PM
Skopje, 30 March 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s judiciary has made progress in terms of efficiency, but the country should keep working on the quality of the judicial system, Supreme Court President Jovo Vangelovski said Friday at a formal academy, organized in honor of the Day of Judiciary – 31 March.
In his address, Vangelovski referred to the necessity of reforms for independent judiciary.
‘The judiciary must not be a subject of political marketing and nobody should exert pressure on judges and their rulings,’ Vangelovski said.
The success of the judicial system mainly depends on the judges’ professionalism, accountability and efficiency, he said.
In this respect he mentioned the report of law expert Reinhard Priebe, which recommends for Macedonia ‘to activate all mechanisms in order to prevent influences on and advance the independence of the judiciary.’
Several cases on government’s meddling in the judiciary have been revealed for the last few years, also notified in the reports of the European Commission and other international organizations, Parliament Deputy Speaker Goran Misovski said.
‘If we are committed to join the European Union and NATO, we must do our job in all spheres. Citizens, their rights and freedoms should be the main driving power for the necessary, urgent judicial reforms,’ Misovski said.
The Parliament, he said, is ready for all-inclusive, transparent cooperation for realization of our common goal – the citizens of Macedonia to be sure that everybody is equal before the law and their rights and freedoms are respects, Misovski said.
The event brought together judges, law experts from Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania, Slovenia, Turkey and other countries. lk/17:04
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 10:51 PM | FM Dimitrov: Name talks in delicate phase, media speculations harmful
The name issue process is in a delicate phase and the speculations by certain media are harmful, For...
- 9:31 PM | FM Mass: Germany still 'ready for dialogue' with Russia
German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass says his country remains "ready for dialogue" with Russia — but i...
- 8:30 PM | Russia's MoFA summons Macedonia’s Ambassador Karajanov
Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Friday Macedonia’s Ambassador to the country Goce Kar...
- 7:46 PM | AFP: Macedonia - a decades-long quarrel over a name
The name chosen by the small European country of Macedonia at its independence 27 years ago has ever...
- 7:23 PM | Greek MoFA denies local media reports on alleged Skopje readiness for constitutional changes
Shorty after the meeting in Vienna and statements of Macedonian, Greek Foreign Ministers Nikola Dim...