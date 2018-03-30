FM Kotzias says he hopes 'big step' could be made in next meeting

Vienna, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - We have noted the details, the points on which we agree and those on which we disagree. We have identified the main issues for each side and I hope that at our next meeting we will be ready to take a big step, Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said speaking to the Greek state broadcaster, ERT.

In parallel with the name talks, Kotzias added, a positive agenda for the future has been made, an agenda for cooperation of the two countries 'once, hopefully, the name issue is solved.'

Asked whether a follow-up meeting was being planned, the Greek official said 'there are plans and agreements for all necessary steps' without elaborating what the future plans were. ba/17:47

